[Teams] Tottenham vs Leicester: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur can move back into the top four with a win when they take on Leicester City in north London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made just one change from the side that drew away to Brentford last weekend but Hugo Lloris is among the players to keep his place as he starts in goal once again for Tottenham.

Cristian Romero also retains his place in defence and is joined by Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the back three once again. Therefore, Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rondon have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors the midfield yet again for Tottenham and he’s joined by January signing Rodrigo Bentancur. Harry Winks has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Emerson Royal keeps his place in the right wing-back position while Ryan Sessengon starts once again on the left flank with Sergio Reguilon ruled out due to injury.

Conte has dropped Dejan Kulusevski for the visit of Leicester so Lucas Moura is handed a recall. The Brazilian supports Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in the Spurs front three this afternoon.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has made eight changes from the side that drew with AS Roma in their European semi-final. Kasper Schmeichel starts again in goal but the likes of Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy are all rested.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Davies, Romero, Dier; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Craig, Kulusevski, Scarlett, White, Gollini, Bergwijn, Winks, Rodon.

Leicester

Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Mendy, Soumare; Albrighton, Perez, Iheanacho; Daka.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Fofana, Brunt, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy.