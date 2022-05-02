Liverpool close to finalising new contract for James Milner

Liverpool midfielder James Milner looks set to put pen-to-paper on a 12-month renewal with the club, according to The Telegraph.

The England star has been sparingly used by manager Jurgen Klopp over the course of the campaign, but has delivered when called upon.

Saturday’s game against Newcastle United was another firm reminder of the midfielder’s quality. Milner made four key passes over 78 minutes.

The Telegraph now reports that talks have been ongoing over a one-year renewal, and Milner ‘seems certain’ to prolong his stay with the Reds.

Milner is unlikely to be assured with regular minutes next term, but the former Manchester City man appears content to be a squad player.

He has also been a big influence off the playing field, and it is reported that he could play a key role in Mohamed Salah staying put.

Salah has yet to show any indication of penning a new deal beyond June 2023, and there is talk of him pursuing a fresh challenge elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether Milner can change his stance in the near future. Otherwise, Liverpool could decide to cash in on Salah this summer.

While Salah’s contract saga drags on, the main focus for now will be on ending the campaign on a high note with more trophies in the bag.

Liverpool have a realistic chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple, but Klopp has constantly downplayed the prospect in recent weeks.

Having won the Carabao Cup, they reached the FA Cup final last month. They can book their berth in the Champions League final on Tuesday night.

The Reds have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their semi-final against Villarreal, and are favourites to progress to the final at Stade de France in Paris.

Their Premier League title fate is not in their own hands with Manchester City holding a one-point lead at the top, but anything can happen in the last four games.