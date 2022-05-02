[Teams] Man Utd vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford tonight.

Ralf Rangnick has made one change from the side that drew with Chelsea on Thursday night. Juan Mata is handed a surprise start in attack with the Spaniard making his first Premier League start of the season.

Marcus Rashford is the man to make way as Anthony Elanga keeps his place on the opposite side of the Man Utd attack. Bruno Fernandes retains his place in the attacking midfield role while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front for Manchester United this evening.

Number one goalkeeper David De Gea starts between the sticks once again while Diogo Dalot retains his place at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out. Harry Maguire also remains out for United so Victor Lindelof partners Raphael Varane in the middle of Man Utd’s back four.

Alex Telles continues at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw – who’s been ruled out of the rest of the season following knee surgery. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are defensive options from the bench for United.

Scott McTominay keeps his place in midfield while Nemanja Matic also starts once again for United so Fred has to settle for a place on the bench. Edinson Cavani returns to the Man Utd squad after recovering from injury but he’s on the bench along with Jesse Lingard.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Alex Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Mata, Ronaldo

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Rashford, Lingard, Fred, Cavani, Henderson, Fernandez, Garnacho

Brentford

Raya, Ajer, Roerslev, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Jeanvier, Fosu, Baptiste, Stevens, Fernandez, Young-Coombes