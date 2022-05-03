[Teams] Villarreal vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to finish the job and book their place in the Champions League final as they protect a 2-0 first leg lead against Villarreal in Spain tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend but Alisson Becker is among the players to retain his place as the Brazilian starts in goal once again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back after he was rested on Saturday. Joe Gomez makes way despite his excellent performance against Newcastle. Andrew Robertson starts once again on the opposite side of Liverpool’s back four.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence with Ibrahima Konate recalled to partner the Dutchman. Joel Matip is the man to drop to the bench. Fabinho is handed a recall in the holding role after he was rested at the weekend. James Milner makes way for the Brazilian international.

Thiago Alcantara is another player to come back into the Liverpool midfield after his rest on Saturday. Naby Keita keeps his place after scoring the winning goal against the Magpies so Jordan Henderson has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Mohamed Salah is also given a recall after he was a substitute at St James’ Park last time out. The Egyptian international is joined by Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three while Diogo Jota keeps his place in the attack.

Luis Diaz is therefore the unlucky player to miss out on a starting spot tonight as he joins the likes of Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Moreno, Dia

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi, Matip, Elliott