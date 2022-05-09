Ornstein: Arsenal hold positive talks with Tielemans

Arsenal have held positive talks with the agent of Youri Tielemans as they look to sign the Leicester City midfielder this summer, according David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market over the coming months as the Gunners prepare for their return to Europe. They’ve already secured a place in the Europa League but are in pole position to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Arteta has been working with a small squad this campaign so he’ll need to bring in a number of players this summer to boost his options next year in order to cope with the added demands of playing European fixtures.

Midfield is an area of concern as the Gunners need competition for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, and Tielemans have been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported today that Arsenal decision makers have identified Tielemans as their prime transfer target to fill the No.8 role ahead of the summer window.

Ornstein says Arsenal chiefs have already held talks with the 25-year-old’s representatives and those discussions have given the Gunners encouragement that a move could be agreed this summer.

The Metro are one of several outlets who’ve suggested recently that a deal would cost around £40m, however, Ornstein claims the eventual sale price could be lower given the player’s contractual situation.

Tielemans has just over 12 months left to run on his current contract at the King Power Stadium and is showing no sign he’ll pen an extension, so Leicester City will have to cash-in this summer or risk losing him for nothing.

The Belgium international has been a key figure since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2019 and played a starring role in their FA Cup win last season, scoring the winner in the final against Chelsea.

He would be an excellent signing for Arsenal if they could pull it off as Tielemans is a terrific all-round midfielder. The former Anderlecht graduate also has plenty of experience in the Premier League so wouldn’t need any time to adapt to life in England.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks as though Arsenal are pushing to sign Tielemans this summer and he’d be a superb piece of business if a deal is agreed.