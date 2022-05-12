Tottenham vs Arsenal preview | team news | how to stream

The battle for fourth place comes to a head when Tottenham entertain Arsenal in North London this evening.

The Gunners are firmly in pole position to secure Champions League football as they sit four points clear of Spurs in fourth place in the Premier League table with just three games remaining.

Victory tonight for Arsenal would guarantee they finish in the top four and with it a return to Europe’s elite competition, so Mikel Arteta is calling on his players to finish the job at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal head into the game in good form having extended their winning run to four games with a 2-1 win over Leeds United last weekend, but a much tougher test awaits at the home of their fierce rivals.

Tottenham know they simply have to win tonight if they’re to snatch that all-important fourth position. They ground out a respectable 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday night but that result made it two draws and a defeat in their last four matches.

That run has left Spurs trailing Arsenal in the table so Antonio Conte’s side are under huge pressure to win this evening to get themselves right back in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Team News

Tottenham will continue to be without Matt Doherty due to a knee injury while Sergio Reguilon is also missing as he recovers from a groin problem.

Japhet Tanganga remains an absentee for Spurs with the defender nursing a knee injury and midfielder Oliver Skipp also remains on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Arsenal will assess the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Ben White ahead of the game. Saka is a doubt after being forced off against Leeds with a knock and he wasn’t spotted at training on Wednesday.

White also wasn’t seen on the pitches at London Colney yesterday having missed the last two matches with a thigh injury so he remains a doubt for the trip to Tottenham tonight.

Thomas Partey is certain to miss the game as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury while Kieran Tierney is out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

How to watch/stream

Tottenham vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 7.45pm this evening. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected Line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Prediction

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal: This is a season-defining match for both sides with Champions League qualification on the line. Tottenham are under more pressure to win as a draw would still be an excellent result for Arsenal as it would maintain their four-point lead with two games left.

Antonio Conte’s side prefer to play counter-attacking football so it will be interesting to see how they set-up given they need to take the game to Arsenal tonight. Both teams can be vulnerable at the back and North London Derbies are usually full of goals so let’s hope we see another entertaining game.

If I had to pick a winner I’d just give Tottenham the edge at home, however, I’m backing Arsenal to secure a hard-fought draw tonight.