Klopp confirms major injury boost ahead of Chelsea

Liverpool will be looking to seal a domestic cup double when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, the Reds boss has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided an update on the fitness of Fabinho.

The Brazilian international was forced off during the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night after suffering a muscle injury.

Klopp initially said he expected the midfielder to miss Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea and it was feared Fabinho would be ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, Klopp has provided a positive update this afternoon after confirming Fabinho will definitely be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The Liverpool boss also suggested Fabinho may be available before the clash in Paris and insisted that the South American is ‘absolutely OK’ – which will come as a big relief to Reds fans.

Klopp is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying:

“Fabinho will definitely be back for the CL final. Before, we will see. Fab is a professional. He wasn’t happy about it but he’s taken it. It’s not enough if you’re ready on Friday before the final, so we’re working on that but he’s absolutely OK.”

It’s highly unlikely Fabinho will be rushed back to play any part in tomorrow’s FA Cup final and Klopp won’t risk him for the penultimate Premier League game with Southampton on Tuesday.

However, we may see the Brazilian make an appearance against Wolves on the final day of the season to get him sharp ahead of the Champions League final on May 28th.

Otherwise, Liverpool have no other injury concerns to worry about heading into the FA Cup final with Chelsea this weekend. Klopp may decide to rotate his squad with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson pushing for recalls.