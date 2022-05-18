Arsenal make enquiry for Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Arsenal have made an enquiry to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay ahead of the summer transfer window, Spanish outlet ABC reports.

The Netherlands international joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer last summer, and was a regular during the first half of the campaign before picking up a hamstring injury in December.

He has since struggled for consistency amid the competition for places. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore (on loan) were all signed to bolster the club’s attack in January.

It is now claimed by ABC that Depay could leave Barcelona at the end of the campaign. He is one of the players who may not be in the long-term plans of manager Xavi Hernandez.

According to the report, Arsenal have made an enquiry to sign the former Manchester United man this summer.

Our view:

The Gunners have made good progress under manager Mikel Arteta this season, but could fall short of Champions League football after back-to-back defeats over the past week.

The lack of experience has been an underlying concern, particularly in the big games on the road, and Arteta will be keen to address that concern in the upcoming transfer window.

Depay did not have the best of times in the Premier League with United, but has since redeemed himself with regular goal contributions for Lyon and Barcelona as well as his country.

At United he was a genuine left winger, but has developed into a centre-forward over the past few years. Depay is now comfortable leading the line and could be an ideal fit for Arsenal.

He possesses a tireless work-rate with good hold-up play. The 28-year-old is also good with his dribbling, distribution and does not shy away from taking shots on goal when an opportunity arises.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah potentially leaving at the expiry of their contracts in June, the Gunners may need to sign more than one striker ahead of next season.

Depay is valued at £40.5 million by Transfermarkt, but could be prised away for a much lesser sum, considering he will soon enter the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal could be without Champions League football for another campaign, but Depay may still be tempted to join them to redeem himself for his poor first stint in English football.