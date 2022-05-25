Ornstein: Arsenal in talks to sign Gabriel & Tielemans

Arsenal are in talks over deals to sign Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in at least three new signings this summer, according to The Athletic.

Arteta is expected to strengthen his squad after Arsenal secured their return to the Europa League next season with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League. The Spaniard operated with a small squad last season but knows he needs more bodies if they’re to compete on all fronts next term.

A new striker is the priority as Arsenal allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January while Alexandre Lacazette is also set to depart when his contract expires at the end of June.

Eddie Nketiah could be persuaded to sign a new deal after a run of games in the first team during the run-in but Arsenal still need to bring in at least one top class striker this summer.

Gabriel has emerged as the top target and The Athletic journalist David Ornstien says Arsenal’s technical director Edu has held talks with the Brazilian’s representatives to discuss a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old has just one year left on his contract at Manchester City and is set to fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland. Arteta worked with Gabriel during their time together at the Etihad Stadium and it appears he wants to be reunited in north London.

The Athletic says City have slapped a £50m asking price on Gabriel’s head but Arsenal hope they can negotiate a lower fee due to the strikers contract situation. The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham have also been linked with Arsenal, but the report claims that Gabriel is Arteta’s No.1 target this summer as he sees the South American as the perfect fit for his system.

Arsenal are also in the market for another midfielder as Arteta looks to bring in competition for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. A No.8 is reportedly the priority and The Athletic says that Tielemans is among Arsenal’s top targets.

The Belgian international has just one year left on his contract with Leicester City and he’s showing no sign he’ll pen an extension, so the Foxes are going to have to cash-in or risk losing him for nothing.

Ornstein of The Athletic claims that Arsenal have already held discussions with the midfielder’s representatives and hope to agree a deal with Leicester worth in the region of £25m this summer.

According to the report, the Gunners are also in the market for a left-sided centre-back to compete with Gabriel. Pablo Mari – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese – is expected to leave the club this summer so Arteta is looking to bring in a replacement.

Ornstein claims that Arsenal are also open to the idea of bringing in another wide forward such as PSV’s Cody Gakpo if Nicolas Pepe is sold, while a new left-back could also be on the agenda with Bologna’s Aaron Hickey a target.

So it looks like it’s going to be another busy summer at the Emirates with Arteta looking to bring in at least three, and possibly up to five, new signings. Gabriel and Tielemans would be excellent additions to the squad and Arsenal appear confident they’ll be able to land their key targets despite missing out on Champions League football.