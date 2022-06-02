Man Utd consider David Carmo as plan B to Jurrien Timber

Manchester United have identified Braga defender David Carmo as an alternative to Ajax’s Jurrien Timber this summer, Portuguese outlet O Jogo (today’s edition, page 17) claims.

The Red Devils are expected to pursue a new central defender over the coming weeks, and it has been mentioned that Timber is the prime target for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag had played a key role in his development at Ajax in recent seasons. The Dutch tactician is now keen on a reunion with the 20-year-old ahead of his managerial debut at United.

However, it appears Timber is not entirely convinced about leaving the Eredivisie champions. O Jogo report that the youngster could prefer playing Champions League football at Ajax.

Amidst this, United are keeping their options open. Villarreal’s Pau Torres is being considered, but the club are also interested in Carmo, who has impressed since his return from a serious ankle injury.

Carmo was previously on the radar of Liverpool. He was reportedly close to joining them on loan with an option to buy last year, but the move was scuppered due to the injury setback.

Our view:

Carmo’s future was a big topic of speculation at the beginning of 2021 before his serious ankle fracture. The Portuguese spent 12 months on the sidelines, but has returned in peak shape.

The 22-year-old was ever-present for Braga after his comeback in mid-February. He also scored a late goal against Rangers in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg, though Braga lost in extra-time.

The Portuguese has certainly made a big impression in a short space of time, and there are no surprises that he has been called up by national team manager Fernando Santos for the Nations League games.

He appears in line for his senior debut, and United may have scouts in attendance to watch him. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot should also provide a good feedback.

Carmo averaged nearly two tackles per game during the knockout stage of the Europa League, but he was particularly impressive in clearing his lines. He made a stunning 6.2 clearances per appearance.

His aerial prowess was not a surprise with his height of 196cm, but his distribution was not efficient. He completed just 75 per cent of his passes in Europe. This could hamper his chances of joining United as Ten Hag prefers ball-playing defenders.