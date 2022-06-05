William Saliba provides clear stance over his Arsenal future

In an exclusive interview with Telefoot, William Saliba has revealed his ambition to make his competitive debut for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in the summer of 2019, but he has yet to make his competitive debut for the London club.

The centre-back has spent time on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille over the past three years, but is now looking forward to proving himself at Arsenal.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “I belong to Arsenal, and I still have two years there. I will be there for pre-season with Arsenal. I have played zero matches with Arsenal and I want to show them what I’m made of and have the chance to play for the supporters and for this big club.”

Our view:

Arsenal played with just three specialist central defenders in Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding this year, and were fortunate to avoid any major injuries.

However, they can ill-afford a similar approach next term. Pablo Mari will return after his loan stint at Udinese, but there are claims that he could be sold this summer.

This should open up a spot for Saliba. The France international may not be a guaranteed starter in the Premier League, but could get regular minutes in the cup competitions.

Saliba could also be content with a reduced role next season, but the hierarchy may first want him to commit to a new long-term contract to erase doubts over his future.

If he is reluctant to do so, there is a possibility that the club could contemplate his departure. Arsenal would not want to lose him for a knockdown fee in 12 months’ time.

Meanwhile, Saliba’s future could also depend on manager Mikel Arteta. The Spanish tactician is expected to assess his progress during next month’s pre-season campaign.