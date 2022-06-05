Arsenal
William Saliba provides clear stance over his Arsenal future
In an exclusive interview with Telefoot, William Saliba has revealed his ambition to make his competitive debut for Arsenal.
The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in the summer of 2019, but he has yet to make his competitive debut for the London club.
The centre-back has spent time on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille over the past three years, but is now looking forward to proving himself at Arsenal.
Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “I belong to Arsenal, and I still have two years there. I will be there for pre-season with Arsenal. I have played zero matches with Arsenal and I want to show them what I’m made of and have the chance to play for the supporters and for this big club.”
Our view:
Arsenal played with just three specialist central defenders in Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding this year, and were fortunate to avoid any major injuries.
However, they can ill-afford a similar approach next term. Pablo Mari will return after his loan stint at Udinese, but there are claims that he could be sold this summer.
This should open up a spot for Saliba. The France international may not be a guaranteed starter in the Premier League, but could get regular minutes in the cup competitions.
Saliba could also be content with a reduced role next season, but the hierarchy may first want him to commit to a new long-term contract to erase doubts over his future.
If he is reluctant to do so, there is a possibility that the club could contemplate his departure. Arsenal would not want to lose him for a knockdown fee in 12 months’ time.
Meanwhile, Saliba’s future could also depend on manager Mikel Arteta. The Spanish tactician is expected to assess his progress during next month’s pre-season campaign.
