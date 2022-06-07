Arsenal have their sights on signing Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko during this summer’s transfer window, Standard Sport claims.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with signing Gabriel Jesus from City, and it has been claimed that they have made the best contract proposal for him.

It now appears the north London club are also interested in his teammate Zinchenko. As per Standard Sport, they could play him in his preferred midfield position.

Zinchenko, who has been a regular left-back for City, is also on the radar of West Ham.

Our view:

Kieran Tierney has been Arsenal’s undisputed left-back, but the Scotland international has failed to stay unscathed over the course of an entire Premier League season.

It was anticipated that Nuno Tavares would be a quality deputy after his arrival last summer, but that was hardly the case as he was vulnerable defensively.

Zinchenko with his vast Premier League experience at City would be a quality addition to the Gunners squad. He could be rotated regularly with Tierney at left-back.

Meanwhile, he is comfortable playing in midfield as seen with Ukraine. He should be assured with regular minutes with Thomas Partey having fitness issues of his own.

West Ham have also been linked with the £22.5 million-rated star, but the Gunners should have the advantage as they could present him with a better salary package.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also prepared to play him in the centre of the park unlike West Ham, who only seem to see him as a competitor to left-back Aaron Cresswell.

Arsenal have been linked with Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey lately, but Zinchenko would be a vastly better option with his experience. He is likely to adapt quicker.

He would also provide the Gunners with quality depth in central midfield. Without a significant outlay, the club could sort out two positions with a single signing.