Chelsea draw up a three-man shortlist to reinforce their defence

Chelsea have drawn up a three-man shortlist to revamp their backline, as per BILD.

Journalist Christian Falk took to Twitter to confirm Chelsea’s interest in PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe. The source mentioned that the Blues are also targeting Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus.

Chelsea have confirmed the departures of Antonio Rudiger, who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, and Andreas Christensen, who has a deal in place with Barcelona. The latter’s possible stint in the Blaugrana colours though is subject to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Thomas Tuchel could also part ways with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. Thus, Chelsea are in the market for several defenders this summer.

The Blues have been in talks with Sevilla for Jules Kounde since last summer and are the favourites to sign the 23-year-old. That said, Tuchel has also reportedly identified Kimpembe to add to his defensive depth along with de Ligt.

Our View

Chelsea are in immediate need of defensive reinforcements. In a span of a month, Tuchel’s side have lost two of their key defenders. While Christensen provided them with depth, Rudiger was an undisputed starter for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva did maintain a high quality of football last season but the Brazilian is 37 and the Blues need to find his long-term replacement. The former Premier League champions could also lose Azpilicueta to Barcelona, so it’s no surprise they have a long list of centre-back targets drawn up.

De Ligt is reportedly close to penning down a new contract with Juve. This new deal will see his current release clause reduced and thus the Blues could cash in on that. That said, it is highly unlikely that he would leave this summer.

Kounde is eager to move on from Sevilla on the other hand. He could finally get his desired Premier League move. The talks between Kounde and Chelsea are on-going and the asking fee for him has been reduced this summer. He is a versatile defender who can play at the heart of the backline or as a full-back. Thus he can prove to be a valuable addition in the squad.

Instead of £68 million, the Spanish giants will be willing to part ways with their defender for £55 million. This has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. He is still the priority for the Chelsea boss but the Blues are yet to make an opening bid.

Kimpembe, 26, has established himself as one of the better defenders in Europe. He still has two years left in his current deal with the Parisians and they would be reluctant to let him leave this summer.

It is a long window ahead for Chelsea. Will we see a new backline for Thomas Tuchel next season?