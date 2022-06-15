Kevin Campbell claims Gabriel Jesus wants to join Arsenal

Kevin Campbell claims that Gabriel Jesus wants to join Arsenal this summer after deciding to leave Man City, according to The Sun.

Jesus joined Pep Guardiola’s team from Palmeiras in the summer of 2017 and has been an important player for the Manchester giants, providing 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances last season to help City retain the Premier League title.

However, the Brazilian international has just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has made it clear he wants to leave following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The situation has alerted several clubs in the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham among those to have been linked with a move for the South American this summer.

Gunners fans feared the club may miss out on one of their top transfer targets after failing to qualify for the Champions League, with Spurs and Chelsea able to offer top level European football having finished in the top four last season.

However, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested Jesus ‘wants to come to Arsenal’ due to his relationship with Mikel Arteta having worked with the Spaniard during his time as Guardiola’s assistant at City.

Arteta influence

Campbell says Jesus is also familiar with the system Arteta plays and knows he’ll be the main man at the Emirates – something he might not be if he went to Tottenham or Chelsea.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell said:

“Manchester City want good money because he’s young, fit and he’s a Brazil international. You could say he’s world-class. He starts for Brazil. “He’s the best pressing striker out there and that’s what Mikel Arteta needs – he’s one of the key pieces that we need. “Jesus can go and play Champions League football. But he wants to come to Arsenal, one because he knows the manager, two because he knows the system and three, which is the most important thing, he wants to be the main man.”

Arteta is in the market for a new striker after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave over the past six months and Jesus is reportedly his prime target.

The Sun claims that Arsenal are ready to offer the 25-year-old almost double what he currently earns but they are yet to strike a deal with Manchester City for his services.

Goal Brazil recently reported that Arsenal’s opening £42.8m offer fell short of City’s £51m valuation, so the two clubs are still some way apart in their negotiations.