Emerson wants to leave Chelsea amid Lazio interest

Emerson Palmieri is eyeing a fresh challenge away from Chelsea amid interest from Lazio, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (Friday’s edition, page 13) claims.

The Italy international was loaned out to Lyon last summer with an option to buy. He was a key player for them with 36 appearances, but they eventually decided against triggering the clause.

Hence, Emerson will return to Chelsea, but Corriere dello Sport report that he could be on the move again with interest from Lazio, who are managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

The left-back ‘wants to leave’ Chelsea this summer, but it is suggested that the conditions must be ‘favourable’ for Lazio to sign him. An initial loan deal could be negotiated.

Our view:

Chelsea are braced for a busy summer transfer window. Their main priority will be on bolstering the central defence, but they may also need to invest in the wing-back positions.

The club have already lost the services of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. There are also claims that Marcos Alonso is eager to join Barcelona this summer.

Alonso’s situation could have an impact on Emerson’s future. Should Alonso head for an early exit, the Blues could be inclined to keep Emerson until they sign another replacement.

Ben Chilwell is the only other specialist option in the squad for the left-back/ left wing-back role, but the Englishman is coming off a long lay-off with a serious knee injury.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to place a heavy workload on him. There could be plenty of rotation next season with the congested schedule due to the winter World Cup.

If Emerson were to push for an exit, the Blues will need to find an ideal successor first. Chelsea may also lean towards a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy.