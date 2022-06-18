Chelsea have made important proposal for Gleison Bremer

Chelsea have made an important proposal to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer, Gianluca Di Marzio claims.

The Blues are expected to strengthen their central defensive options this summer following the free transfer exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

They have been heavily linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in recent months, but it has recently emerged that he could prefer a move to Barcelona instead.

Amidst this, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Chelsea have made an ‘important proposal’ for Bremer, who is also on the radar of Inter Milan this summer.

Torino value the Brazilian at €40 million (£34m), and the Blues may have the advantage over the Nerazzurri, who have financial problems at the moment.

Inter are hoping to negotiate a possible swap deal, but have refused to accept Torino’s request for midfielder Cesare Casadei, who made 21 goal contributions for their Under-19s last term.

Our view:

Bremer has been an excellent performer for Torino over the past 18 months. He was exceptional in Serie A last term with an average of 1.5 tackles, 3.2 interceptions and four clearances per game.

He also won a stunning four aerial duels. The centre-back should be well suited for the Premier League, and would have no concerns adapting to Chelsea’s defensive set-up under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Bremer has operated on the left side of the back three for Torino. He could be considered as a perfect replacement for Rudiger. Being just 25, he could be a key player for Chelsea over the next decade.

The Blues should have no concerns in meeting the valuation, but the question is whether Bremer would consider leaving Serie A as he harbours the ambition of playing the World Cup with Brazil.

Inter have been frequently linked with him over the past few months, but Tuchel could still lure him to Stamford Bridge this summer with the assurance of a guaranteed starting league spot.