Arsenal and Man Utd keen on signing Tammy Abraham

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on bringing Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 8).

The Premier League duo are eyeing new strikers during the transfer window, and it appears Abraham has emerged as an option after his impressive debut campaign at Roma.

The England star netted 26 goals from 52 games for the Giallorossi, and Corriere dello Sport now claim that Arsenal and United want to lure him back to the Premier League.

However, Roma manager Jose Mourinho considers him unsellable this summer, and it may take a significant offer to convince the Giallorossi to part ways with their prized asset.

The Serie A outfit signed Abraham from Chelsea for £34 million last year. The Blues can re-sign him for £68m from June 2023. It may require a similar fee to entice Roma.

Our view:

Arsenal were heavily linked with Abraham during last summer’s transfer window before his move to Roma. It is not surprising that they are being mentioned again, but their priority seems elsewhere.

The north London giants have placed their entire focus on luring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, and they may only turn their attention towards Abraham if the move for the Brazilian breaks down.

On the other hand, Manchester United don’t seem to be pursuing any striker at the moment. They were frequently linked with Darwin Nunez earlier this summer, but he has opted to join arch-rivals Liverpool.

Abraham would be a good addition to the United ranks after his 26-goal season, but it will be interesting to see whether they will make such a huge outlay on the 24-year-old, who still has plenty to prove.

Out of his 26 goals, only 17 came in the Italian top-flight. We have seen Romelu Lukaku net 24 goals in Serie A for Inter Milan only to struggle on his return to Chelsea. He bagged just eight league goals last term.

Lukaku’s mixed returns should be a potential warning for Arsenal and United in the pursuit of Abraham.