Arsenal agree fee to sign Gabriel Jesus from Man City

Arsenal have verbally agreed a fee with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus and the striker is set to sign a contract worth around £220,000-a-week at the Emirates, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new striker after seeing Alexandre Lacazette join Lyon on a free transfer this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also joined Barcelona in January leaving Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal’s only recognised striker.

Jesus has been widely touted as Arteta’s prime target with the Spanish coach keen to be reunited with the Brazilian international in north London having worked together at Man City.

The 25-year-old is looking for a move this summer after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland. Jesus has just one year left on his contract so City are ready to cash-in rather than lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

Negotiations between Arsenal and City have been on-going for weeks. Journalist Ben Jacobs – who works for CBS Sport – claims that City initially wanted around £55m and rejected Arsenal’s opening £35m offer.

However, Jacobs claims that the two clubs have now verbally agreed a fee that’s likely to be in the middle of their two valuations. The reporter also says Jesus is set to sign a contract worth around £220,000-a-week with the Gunners – which works out at around £11.5m-per-season.

The full video is available above, but during an interview with The Football Terrace, Jacobs said:

“Arsenal remain the front runners and that signing is very likely. Jesus, as I understand it front sources close to the player, has been sold on the Arteta and Arsenal strategy. And by strategy, I mean they sold that move to him based upon a focal point in the team and that is in stark contract to Manchester City,” “The terms will probably see him earn around £220,000-a-week. Talks are advanced and I believe, verbally anyway, that Arsenal and Manchester have agreed upon a fee.”

According to Jacobs, City are ready to do business at £45m – so this is the expected transfer fee – and Arsenal have no reason to believe the deal won’t happen after Tottenham and Chelsea cooled their interest.

The journalist went on to suggest that the transfer is expected to be formalised in the next 7-10 days, so it looks like Arsenal are closing-in on a sensational deal to sign their top summer transfer target.

Jesus will be a terrific addition to Arteta’s squad as he’s capable of playing anywhere across the front-three and is one of the most hard working forwards in the Premier League – which will suit Arteta’s system.

If this proposed deal gets over the line, Jesus will become Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Matt Turner, winger Marquinhos and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.