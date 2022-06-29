Arsenal to hold talks over deal for Gleison Bremer

Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati is flying to London for talks over the sale of Gleison Bremer with Arsenal among the clubs interested, according to 90min.

Bremer joined Torino from Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2018 and has developed into one of the best centre-backs in Italian football over the past four years.

The 25-year-old won Serie A’s Best Defender Award for the 2021/22 season following a string of impressive displays and his performances have alerted top clubs throughout Europe.

Torino are now hoping to cash-in on Bremer while his value is high and 90min claims sporting director Davide Vagnati is flying to London to hold talks with potential suitors.

The report says Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest and Vagnati is scheduled to hold talks with the Gunners while he’s in the capital to see whether they’ll be putting forward a proposal.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for another defender and has been strongly linked with Ajax star Lisandro Martinez, however, Arsenal face stiff competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Competition

If Martinez opts to link-up with former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Arsenal will need to look for alternative targets and they could be lining-up Bremer as a fall-back option.

However, the Gunners won’t have a free run at the Brazilian either as 90min says Chelsea and Tottenham chiefs are also set to hold talks with Vagnati to discuss a possible deal for Bremer.

Spurs and Chelsea are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and Bremer is seemingly on their radar so Arsenal will face stiff competition if they decide to formalise their interest.

The report says Torino are hoping to incite a bidding war between the London trio and value Bremer at around £43m [€50m], so any potential deal for the centre-back isn’t going to be cheap.

Not only that, but 90min suggests that Inter Milan are also showing a keen interest in Bremer. The good news is the Italians cannot meet Torino’s asking price so the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are well placed if they decide to move for the South American.