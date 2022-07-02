Chelsea to make fresh bid for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are expected to make a renewed bid to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt next week, according to Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 11).

The Blues are planning to bolster their central defensive department this summer following the free transfer departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea recently failed with an opening offer of £34.5m plus Timo Werner to sign De Ligt, and Corriere dello Sport claim that they are expected to make a fresh move next week.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with the Dutch international, but the Italian outlet insist that the Red Devils have yet to make an approach for De Ligt.

Our view:

De Ligt has been a key player for Juventus since his arrival from Ajax three years ago. However, he is now eyeing an exit after declining a new contract beyond June 2024.

Both Chelsea and United have been credited with an interest, but the Blues could have the advantage, considering the Red Devils are focusing on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

It remains to be seen whether they can persuade Juventus with an improved bid. De Ligt has a release clause of £103m on his contract, and the Bianconeri are likely to prefer a cash deal.

If Chelsea were to sign De Ligt, he would be a superb acquisition for them. The 22-year-old is strong in the air and likes to clear his lines. He is also good with his tackling in the box.

Aside from his defensive qualities, the Dutchman also possesses excellent distribution. He is comfortable playing out from the back and completed 89 per cent of his passes last term.

De Ligt could also be seen by manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential future captain of Chelsea, having already led for club and country. He was the captain of Ajax as a teenager.