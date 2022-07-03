Chelsea to hold fresh talks with AC Milan over Ziyech

Chelsea are set to hold fresh talks with AC Milan over the potential departure of Hakim Ziyech, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Blues are planning to pursue a couple of forwards this summer, and this should coincide with outgoings.

They have already sanctioned a loan move for Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, and Ziyech could be the next player to head for the exit door with AC Milan having already opened negotiations.

According to Romano, Chelsea will hold a fresh round of discussions with AC Milan as they aim to agree on a suitable deal. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has given the go-ahead for Ziyech’s exit.

Our view:

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax under much fanfare two years ago, but he has not lived up to the expectations. He has managed just 14 goals and 10 assists from 83 appearances.

Hence, there are no surprises that Tuchel is prepared to let him go. Milan are eyeing a loan deal with an option to buy, but the Blues may prefer a permanent sale this summer.

Chelsea were initially expected to prioritise new centre-backs with the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but are now also focusing on their attack.

A deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is on the cusp of completion, and the Blues could then focus on bringing in another forward which could be Raphinha.

Chelsea have already agreed a fee with Leeds United for Raphinha, but they have yet to finalise personal terms with the Brazilian star, who favours a move to Barcelona.

In case a move does not materialise, they may look at other options, but the club still need to recoup some funds from player sales to boost their summer spending spree.

Ziyech looks set to leave Chelsea in the near future. The £25.2 million-rated star could be accompanied by Marcos Alonso. The Blues are aiming to finalise his sale to Barcelona.