Jorginho eyeing new deal at Chelsea amid exit talk

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is prioritising a new contract at the club, according to his agent Joao Santos.

The Italy international has been with the Blues for the past six seasons where he has played a key role in the centre of the park.

His current deal with Chelsea expires on June 2023, and speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Santos has revealed Jorginho’s plans.

The 30-year-old has been linked with Juventus lately, but his representative has insisted that Chelsea are the priority for now.

He told TMW: “His contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September. Chelsea are the priority.”

Our view:

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante have been the mainstays in the Chelsea midfield over many years, but they have shown signs of regression.

Hence, Chelsea could be planning for the future with new signings, but that may not happen during this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues are focused on pursuing a couple of forwards this summer, and they are already making progress towards signing Raheem Sterling.

A new central defender could be another top priority after the recent exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as the top name on Chelsea’s wishlist and they will be hoping to land his services as soon as possible.

Hence, the midfield options could remain similar for another campaign and Chelsea could be tempted to hand a short-term deal to Jorginho.

They generally have a strict policy of handing 12-month extensions to players aged above 30, but have made a few exceptions in recent times.

Whether Jorginho would fall into that category remains to be seen. Chelsea would surely want to preserve his value than losing him for free next year.

Jorginho is currently on £110,000-a-week, and could demand a pay rise to renew.