Arsenal could make concrete proposal for Alejandro Grimaldo

Arsenal could make a concrete proposal to sign Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo in the coming days, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha claims (today’s edition, page 13)

The Gunners are looking for a new back-up option to Kieran Tierney at left-back, and it was reported yesterday that the club are keeping tabs on Grimaldo’s contract status.

Correio da Manha now claim that Arsenal could make a ‘concrete proposal’ for Grimaldo in the coming days. He is considered as a safe option with the relatively low fee.

Benfica are willing to sell him with one year left on his contract and don’t want to lose him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Our view:

Grimaldo had a top 2021/22 season with Benfica, bagging six goals and nine assists from 47 outings. Defensively, he was also impressive with 1.7 tackles and four duels won per game.

With such statistics, he could be a solid addition to the Arsenal squad. The club should be tempted to sign him, particularly with suggestions that he could be available for just £6.4 million.

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica last summer, but the 21-year-old struggled to impress as Tierney’s deputy. While he showed promise going forward, he was defensively vulnerable.

In Grimaldo, the Gunners would be getting a left-back, who is vastly experienced than Tavares. The Spaniard is also better defensively and has the ability to make regular goal contributions.

With Tierney’s worrying injury record over recent years, Grimaldo could also have the chance to become the first-choice left-back if the Scotland international can’t stay unscathed.

Meanwhile, a deal for Grimaldo could pave the way for Tavares to leave on loan to gain more first-team experience. Marseille are said to be interested in signing him for next term.

The French outfit got the best out of William Saliba during his season-long loan away from Arsenal last term. The Gunners will be hoping for Tavares to have a similar impact if a move materialises.