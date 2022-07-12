Man Utd have closed £72m deal for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have closed an agreement with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish journalist Oriol Domenech.

The Red Devils have been chasing the Dutchman’s signature for over a month, and they now appear on the cusp of landing his services from the Blaugrana.

Speaking to Onde TV3, Domenech revealed that United have closed a deal worth €85 million (£72m) (fixed and variables) to sign the Netherlands international.

United now need to convince De Jong over the transfer which could be straightforward if Barcelona agree on a suitable timescale to pay his outstanding salary.

Our view:

United have been in extended negotiations for De Jong, and they would not have gone this far unless the midfielder is prepared to consider a summer transfer.

CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were also in Barcelona on Monday which suggests that the Red Devils are on the verge of sealing a deal.

If United were to sign De Jong, he would be a big coup for them. The 25-year-old would provide an instant upgrade in the centre of the park with his attributes.

He is excellent with his distribution and ball control but also offers more going forward with his dribbling. He can create chances with his clever range of passing.

De Jong has generally played from the number eight role at Barcelona, but he could drop into the number six position for United, where he excelled at former club Ajax.

Ten Hag was instrumental in his progress in Amsterdam. A reunion at Old Trafford should get the best out of the player, who has just entered the prime of his career.

United will be hoping to seal a quick double deal this week with negotiations also advanced with Ajax over Lisandro Martinez. They are feeling confident of prising him away.