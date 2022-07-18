Man Utd not expected to move for Ajax winger Antony

Manchester United are no longer prioritising a right winger after being priced out of a move for Ajax’s Antony, Manchester Evening News report.

The Red Devils recently made an opening proposal of €60 million (£51m) for the Brazil international, but the offer was short of Ajax’s €80m (£68m) transfer valuation.

It was anticipated that United could negotiate a lesser price, but Manchester Evening News now claim that the club ‘no longer expect’ to sign the former Sao Paulo man.

Manchester United have been put off by Ajax’s price tag while a new right winger is not a priority anymore with Jadon Sancho having excelled from the role in pre-season.

Our view:

Antony had a good 2021/22 season under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He registered an impressive tally of 12 goals and 10 assists from 32 games before suffering an ankle injury.

At the beginning of last month, it was suggested that United were confident of landing him for £51m, but that has not been the case with Ajax eyeing another £17m for his services.

After the prolonged transfer saga for Lisandro Martinez, United will be aware that Ajax won’t change their stance. It is probably the right decision for United to end their interest.

Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer with the aim of bolstering the right-wing position, but he ended up becoming a regular from the opposite flank last term.

Ten Hag has made him realise his potential by starting him on the right wing from pre-season, and this could reap rewards as the club head into the new Premier League campaign.

If Sancho were to be rested, Ten Hag could still rely on Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo. The latter was more than decent from the position under manager Ralf Rangnick last season.

The funds that were planned to be spent on Antony could be utilised in reinforcing other key positions. Aside from a midfielder, a right-back and a striker could yet be pursued by United.