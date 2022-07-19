Arsenal could sign Lucas Paqueta in cut-price £34m deal

Arsenal could sign Lucas Paqueta in a cut-price deal this summer with Lyon willing to cash-in if £34m [€40m] is put on the table, according to reports via the Mirror.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in four new signings this summer with Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Gabriel Jesus all arriving. A deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been agreed with Manchester City.

However, the Arsenal boss is still in the market for further reinforcements and a midfielder is seemingly on the agenda. Arteta wants competition for Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park and the Gunners have been strongly linked with Youri Tielemans in recent months.

A deal is yet to be agreed with Leicester City for the Belgian international and it appears Arsenal are looking at alternatives with Paqueta emerging as a target earlier this month.

Goal Brazil reported last week that Arsenal’s technical director Edu has held talks with Paqueta’s agents and informed them of their intention to submit a formal offer for the attacking midfielder.

Lyon’s initial £68m valuation was always going to be a problem but the Mirror are citing a report from Media Foot that claims the French outfit have now lowered their asking price to just £34m [€40m].

Wants move

Paqueta has reportedly made it clear he’d like a new challenge and wants to test himself in the Premier League, which may have played a role in Lyon dropping their valuation.

Media Foot suggests that Arsenal are leading to race to sign the 24-year-old and no doubt the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium will be delighted at the opportunity to sign Paqueta in a cut-price deal.

The Brazilian international has shone since joining Lyon from AC Milan in 2020 and provided 11 goals and 7 assists in his 43 appearances last season. He’s also earned 33 caps for his country so far.

Paqueta is predominantly an attacking central midfielder who likes to operate in the No.10 role, but he’s also comfortable as a No.8 in a three-man midfield and can even play out on the wing. His versatility will be seen as a huge asset by Arteta so it’s no wonder the Gunners boss is eyeing a move for the South American.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal make their interest official now that Lyon have reportedly lowered their expectations, but Paqueta at £34m would be an excellent piece of business.