Chelsea one step away from signing Jules Kounde

Chelsea are one step away from signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after making an improved transfer offer, Radio Sevilla (h/t Sport) claims.

The Blues recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to bolster their central defence, but there are still eyeing more reinforcements for the position.

Chelsea failed with an opening bid worth £47 million for Kounde yesterday (Sport) and Radio Sevilla reveal that a fresh offer of over £51m has been made.

The proposal is widely expected to be accepted by Sevilla. Barcelona are also interested in Kounde, but can only afford a maximum of £38m amid financial concerns.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are willing to pay the £38m up front with the remaining in the form of add-ons.

As per the Spanish outlet, the Blues have also made a very high financial offer to Kounde which he can’t refuse despite his evident desire to play for the Blaugrana.

Our view:

Chelsea plan to sign three top centre-backs, but so far, they have been successful in landing just one.

They were interested in Matthijs de Ligt at the start of the month, but he has chosen to join Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Manchester City have decided to keep Nathan Ake.

This has turned their attention towards their former target in Jules Kounde. Chelsea tried to sign him last summer, but were put off by Sevilla’s demand for around £68m.

It now appears Sevilla are willing to negotiate which has put Chelsea in the ascendancy to land Kounde.

The France international should be a quality acquisition for Chelsea with his solid all-round defensive attributes. In the recent campaign, he completed 89 per cent of his passes in La Liga.

The 23-year-old also managed 1.3 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game while winning 2.4 aerial duels. Judging by his positional preference, he could slot into the right side of the back three.