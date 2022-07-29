Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard would be willing to join Chelsea if they make a serious offer, reputed journalist Christian Falk claims.

The Blues have experienced a frustrating transfer window thus far. They have signed just two signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly while missing out on several targets.

Chelsea had agreements in place to land both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this month, but Barcelona managed to hijack both deals. The players were also keen on joining the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt recently made the switch to Bayern Munich from Juventus while Nathan Ake will continue with Manchester City. The Cityzens have ruled out his departure.

Chelsea have missed out on at least three centre-back targets this summer, but they are still very much active. As per Falk, Pavard would be willing to join if a ‘serious offer’ is made.

Our view:

Pavard has largely operated from the right-back position for the German champions, but he is said to be keen on playing as a central defender ahead of next season.

This has already been mentioned by L’Equipe. Falk has not been specific on what would be a ‘serious offer’, but it could be the assurance of playing in the back three for Chelsea.

With less than two years left on his contract, Bayern value him at around £29 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues make a formal offer to secure his services.

Pavard has been an efficient performer for Bayern over the past three years. Last season, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.4 interceptions per league game alongside two clearances.

He also won nearly two aerial duels per appearance while completing 88 per cent of his passes. He has played in the back three on a few occasions for Bayern, and won’t look out of depth.

At £29m, he could be considered as a bargain signing for Chelsea. The Blues are yet to make an approach which may suggest that they have other targets in mind such as Wesley Fofana.