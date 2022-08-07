Man Utd vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with they take on Brighton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for his first competitive game in charge amid reports the Portuguese superstar wants to leave the club this summer. Marcus Rashford gets a start and is expected to lead the line up front.

Jadon Sancho also starts for Man Utd along with Bruno Fernandes while summer signing Christian Eriksen is handed his competitive debut and the Danish international will be looking to impress in his first appearance at Old Trafford as a United player.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield along with Fred so Donny van de Beek has to make do with a place among the substitutes this afternoon. Diogo Dalot gets the nod at right-back so Aaron Wan-Bissaka misses out while Luke Shaw starts at left-back meaning Tyrell Malacia has to make do with a place on the bench.

Summer signing Lisandro Martinez makes his debut at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire so Raphael Varane is among the Manchester United substitutes.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club while Adam Lallana lines-up in midfield. Leandro Trossard also starts for the visitors along with Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman.

However, new signings Deniz Undav and Levi Colwill have to settle for places on the bench this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Brighton

Sánchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmento, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.