Arsenal handed boost in Pedro Neto pursuit

Arsenal have been handed a much-needed boost in their pursuit of talented Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to the Express.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in five signings this summer but he’s still looking to further strengthen his squad before the window closes. The attacking wing position has been the club’s priority, with the serious pursuit of former Leeds United man Raphinha a testament to that.

Although Arsenal boast four natural wingers on their books in the shape of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe, and Reiss Nelson, the latter two have failed to establish themselves as important assets in Arteta’s team.

The Gunners have been linked to several talented wingers across Europe namely Cody Gakpo, Yeremy Pino, Moussa Diaby, and Pedro Neto. And they might just have been handed an advantage in their hope of landing one of them.

According to the Express, Wolves are close to signing Portuguese Gonçalo Guedes from Spanish outfit Valencia, which could open the door for Pedro Neto to depart the club for Arsenal.

Even though the Valencia man is not coming in as a direct replacement for Neto, who is not believed to be someone Bruno Lage would be willing to let go off easily. Every player has a price.

If Arsenal make an enticing bid for the 22-year-old, it can seriously test the resolve of their Premier League counterparts as they need to free up space for Guedes and balance the books.

If the North London side do end up launching a bid for the winger, it will not be the first time as Arsenal were strongly linked with the then 17-year-old when Arsene Wenger was in charge back in 2017.

It is also well-known that Neto was an Arsenal fan growing up and might still be. Although it doesn’t mean much on the negotiation table, it will certainly appeal to the club’s faithful.

At the moment, no deal is at an advanced stage for Neto, who has 23 goal contributions for Wolves in 93 appearances. However, things can accelerate quickly and Arsenal may step-up their interest in the player now that Wolves are buying Guedes. Although the Gunners may need to offload either Pepe or Nelson before formalising any pursuit of Neto.