Chelsea keep pushing to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea remain keen on securing the services of Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

The Blues have been active in the transfer window this summer with the signings of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella.

However, they have also parted ways with high-profile players. Romelu Lukaku has left on loan to Inter Milan while Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig on a permanent basis.

After losing two of their main forwards, manager Thomas Tuchel may want a new signing, and according to Romero, Chelsea ‘keep pushing’ to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Eugebio Botas acted as the intermediary when Aubameyang made the Bosman move to Barcelona from Arsenal last winter. Romero has revealed that he was in Barcelona’s offices yesterday.

Our view:

Chelsea’s main concern last season was the lack of regular goals from their forwards. Sterling has been signed to provide a solution, but Tuchel may want more reinforcements.

Aubameyang had a difficult first half to the 2021/22 season with Arsenal, but managed to find his feet after joining Barcelona. He ended the campaign with tally of 20 goals and three assists.

The Blues would certainly prefer something similar from the Gabon star. They have not had a forward registering 20 or more goals since Eden Hazard left the club more than three years ago.

When it comes to strikers, Diego Costa was the last Blues player to achieve the feat in 2016/17.

This has proved a difference between a top-four spot and a serious title challenge. Aubameyang looked out of touch for Arsenal last term, but he is a Premier League proven striker.

The 33-year-old knows Tuchel well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and personal terms could be a formality, suppose Barcelona give the green light for his summer exit.

Aubameyang was officially handed the number 17 shirt by Barcelona yesterday which suggests that the La Liga giants would prefer to keep him despite their dire financial situation.