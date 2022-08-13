Sasa Kalajdzic wants to join Man Utd this summer

Manchester United have received a boost in signing Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as he is willing to join them, Sky Sports report.

The Red Devils are aiming to make three more purchases before the transfer deadline, and a new forward is among the priorities for manager Erik ten Hag.

Kalajdzic has been earmarked as a potential transfer target, and according to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old is now open to securing a move to Old Trafford.

The Austrian, however, is not the only attacking player on the club’s radar with Cody Gakpo, Mauro Icardi and Alvaro Morata also under consideration.

Our view:

United have started the season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as the specialist strikers. Marcus Rashford can also play up front when required.

However, this may not be sufficient to guide them to a top-four Premier League finish. They need more quality as Ronaldo can’t play every game if he stays.

The 37-year-old had troubles with his hip flexor on multiple occasions last term, and one can’t expect him to be fit throughout the ongoing campaign for United.

Kalajdzic would be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils. With under a year left on his contract, Stuttgart are willing to part ways with him for £20 million.

The Austrian impressed in his maiden Bundesliga season (2020/21) with 16 goals and six assists from 33 outings.

Last season, he could not replicate the showing. He missed part of the campaign with a shoulder injury, but still bagged six goals and two assists from 15 games.

The striker has suffered three long-term injuries over the past four years, but could be a superb bargain signing for United if he can stay unscathed for long intervals.

Kalajdzic would provide a different outlook to United’s frontline. With his towering presence (200cm), he could prove a handful for defenders in the Premier League.

He has scored 50 per cent of his goals in his career with headers. This does not make him a one-dimensional player, however, as he has several additional attributes.

Kalajdzic possesses decent pace on the counter-attack and likes to engage defenders. He is also good in making key passes and can dribble his way out of tight spaces.