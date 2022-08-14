How much Chelsea need to pay for Aubameyang

Chelsea are unlikely to get Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a cut-price deal, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has identified Aubameyang as his top striker target, and he has reportedly urged club owner Todd Boehly to make a good offer for him.

Barcelona appear open to selling the former Arsenal captain for the right price, and according to Romero, the figure would be in the region of £21-24 million.

Aubameyang joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer from the Gunners in January, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea make such a huge outlay.

Our view:

The Gabon star netted just seven goals for Arsenal during the first half of last season, but fared much better for Barcelona with 13 goals from February.

He played a key role in the Blaugrana’s resurgence during the back end of the campaign as they comfortably finished third in the Spanish top-flight.

Despite his efforts, the club decided to bring Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, and he is now clearly the first-choice striker for them.

Hence, Aubameyang could contemplate a potential exit. Barcelona could also sanction his sale, considering his wages have increased significantly this term.

The big question remains whether Chelsea are prepared to meet the asking price. Barcelona seem to be taking advantage of the Blues’ need for a new striker.

It won’t be a surprise if the London giants meet the valuation for Aubameyang. He is a proven Premier League striker with 68 goals and 16 assists from 128 games.

Chelsea definitely need someone that can find the back of the net more regularly. They have signed Sterling from Manchester City, but Aubameyang would be a plus.

He could feature in a three-man attack alongside Sterling and Mason Mount. Kai Havertz has not done enough over the past two years to warrant a regular starting role.