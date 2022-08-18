Man Utd’s £110m bid knocked back for Joao Felix

Manchester United have had a £109.7 million (€130m) bid for Joao Felix knocked back by Atletico Madrid, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet has claimed that Atleti have no intentions of selling Felix this summer and are instead pointing toward the player’s £295 million (€350m) release clause to reiterate their desire to keep the 22-year-old.

The source has also claimed that Felix is happy at Madrid and he feels loved by both the club and the fans. Therefore, a move at this stage of the window for the Portugal international is looking unlikely. Moreover, it has been understood that the Rojiblancos aim to build a winning team around Felix, who they bought for a record £113 million back in 2019.

Manchester United are grasping for straws in these dying embers of the transfer market, having registered two successive losses in the Premier League after a promising pre-season. Erik ten Hag is looking to reinforce his frontline and Felix has emerged as a potential target for the former Ajax boss.

So far, ten Hag has only added Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to his ranks while deals for Frenkie de Jong and Antony have hit somewhat of a dead end. de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona for United while Ajax are playing hardball in negotiations for Antony.

Our View

The Red Devils have endured a painful summer window, to say the least. Their off-field issues have once again come to the fore and have interfered with their transfer plans. They only have time until September 1st to reinforce their squad but as it stands, the chances of them building a competitive squad by the end of this month are bleak.

Joao Felix is certainly an attractive option but it is clear to see why he prefers to stay put in Spain. He has finally adapted to Diego Simeone’s style of play and is used to life in Spain. Also, Atleti are in this season’s UEFA Champions League while Manchester United are in the Europa League. Therefore, it does not make sense to think that Felix would sacrifice UCL football for Man United, given their recent struggles.

It remains to be seen if United return with an improved bid but as it stands, the La Liga side are in no mood to part ways with their prized asset and it could be a long way until the end of the summer window for the Red Devils.