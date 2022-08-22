Thomas Tuchel reacts to Koulibaly’s red card vs Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was far from pleased with Kalidou Koulibaly following his sending off against Leeds United in the Premier League yesterday.

The Blues produced a disappointing performance against Leeds at Elland Road. They were beaten by a convincing 3-0 scoreline, and barely offered anything going forward despite more possession.

To make things worse, Koulibaly was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 84th minute. Tuchel was undoubtedly frustrated by the incident, given the Blues were already trailing by three goals.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German tactician voiced his disappointment over the red card, and said that the £31.5m-rated star showed his frustration which should not happen in such games.

He said via football.london: “It is a bit of a reflection of frustration, and it cannot happen. We cannot get frustrated in the Premier League. It is a pure joy to play games in an atmosphere like this. We should just do it and accept it. It is not okay, and it is not good.”

Chelsea made a solid start to the campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. It was followed by a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur where they should have won if not for some controversial refereeing decisions.

However, they were largely outplayed by Leeds in yesterday’s encounter. The Yorkshire outfit were definitely the more hungrier unit and exhibited a superb work rate over the course of 90 minutes.

This is definitely a wake-up call for Tuchel and his Blues outfit. Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend and it could be another tricky encounter for the west London giants.

The Foxes have looked poor defensively, but have nonetheless netted five goals from three games. Chelsea will need to make a quicker start off the blocks to find an early goal to relieve some of the nerves.