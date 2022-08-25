Chelsea linked with £101m swoop for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

According to reports in Italy via Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea could be ready to break their transfer record with a mega £101m swoop to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao during the closing days of the window.

Leao is the latest striker to be linked to a move to Chelsea this summer, as they hope to plug the gap left by the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Thomas Tuchel’s side don’t have a recognized number nine after allowing the duo to depart Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer transfer window.

In the first three league games, the German tactician has tried to offset the need for a central striker by playing a front two of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

But it is safe to say that the former Borussia Dortmund manager is desperate to bring in a proper striker before the window closes on September 1st following Chelsea’s disappointing start to the season.

According to reports, the West Londoners have already opened talks with their Italian counterparts for the signature of Leao, who has been extremely impressive since his £26 million move from French outfit LOSC Lille.

The 23-year-old has 48 goal contributions in 117 appearances for the Rossoneri. He is certainly not a player that the club would be willing to sell, but at the end of the day, every player has a price.

Huge deal

Tuttomercatoweb are citing a report from the print version of La Gazzetta dello Sport that claims Chelsea are contemplating a stunning club record £101m [€120m] bid to sign Leao.

According to the reports from Italy, talks are continuing with the players agent, Jorge Mendes, but any proposed deal is complicated by the fact Leao owes Sporting Lisbon £14m from his contract termination in 2018, while Lille will also be due 15% of any sale.

Chelsea are willing to help resolve these issues but it could take the deal up to a whopping £126m [€150m], so it would be a huge investment from the west Londoners.

If Chelsea are priced out of a move for Leao, then they may opt to push ahead with a proposed deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead with the 33-year-old Barcelona hitman strongly linked with a move back to the Premier League.

However, time is not with Chelsea’s side as the transfer window shuts in less than a week. If they see Leao as the perfect player to replace Lukaku, the Blues have to make a move for him sooner rather than later.