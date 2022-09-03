Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal, Casemiro starts

Manchester United will be aiming to extend their three-match winning streak in the Premier League when they host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils began the campaign with two successive losses, but have since registered three straight victories. This includes a stunning 2-1 triumph over rivals Liverpool.

United manager Erik ten Hag will be eyeing another strong performance against the Gunners, who have proved a difficult opposition to beat for the club over the past few years.

The Red Devils have been on the winning side just once in the previous seven meetings.

Here is how Man Utd are expected to line up against Arsenal:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea had the worst possible start to the season with a few goalkeeping blunders, but has since recovered with top displays. He produced a splendid save to deny James Maddison in midweek. He is expected to continue between the sticks.

Defence: The backline is set to remain unchanged. Diogo Dalot has been superb from right-back for the Red Devils. He bagged the match-winning assist last weekend before another strong performance at the King Power Stadium. He is clearly a confirmed starter tomorrow.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been spectacular as a central defensive pairing over the past three games, conceding just one goal. Varane has looked strong in the air at the back while Martinez has excelled with his tackles and ability to clear his lines regularly.

Tyrell Malacia is on course to start again at left-back. The Dutchman has started each of the previous three games for United. He has shown a better defensive resolve than Luke Shaw, who may not even make the matchday squad on Sunday as he is nursing a minor injury.

Casemiro replaces McTominay

Midfield: Ten Hag has gone with a midfield three of Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes for the last three outings. It has worked out perfectly for him, but we anticipate Casemiro to come in for McTominay in defensive midfield.

The Brazil international has featured off the bench in his first two appearances for the club, but he is just too good to settle for something similar against Arsenal. It is a no-brainer for Ten Hag to play him over McTominay and Fred in the number six position.

Ronaldo to lead the line

Attack: We are backing Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line after an impressive cameo in midweek. If the Portuguese starts, Anthony Elanga will most certainly drop to the bench. Marcus Rashford could move to the left wing with Jadon Sancho continuing on the opposite flank.

United’s new signing Antony has joined the team training sessions, but we don’t fancy him making the starting XI. Ten Hag has been content to deploy Casemiro off the bench initially, and he may consider a similar role for Antony as he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League.