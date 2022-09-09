Mykhaylo Mudryk opens Arsenal transfer door

Mykhaylo Mudryk has opened the door for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to sign him in January, in an interview with CBS Sport.

The Ukrainian talent was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer and the Gunners were in the reckoning for his signature. It was Brentford, however, who came the closest to completing his transfer. Shakhtar Donetsk however, stood firm on their plan to keep the winger beyond the recently concluded summer window.

The North London club started viewing Mudryk as a potential target when former Leeds United winger Raphinha snubbed them in favour of a move to Barcelona. Nicolas Pepe also left the club on loan to OGC Nice and it became clear that Arteta would pursue another attacker to ease the load on his current frontline.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton had a £25 million (€30m) verbal bid turned down by the Ukrainian outfit. Ukrainian outlet football24tv (via football.london) has claimed that Shakhtar are looking for £30 million for the 21-year-old.

It is also understood that Arsenal held talks with the winger’s agents over a possible move, and it appears Mudryk would be more than keen to seal a move to the Emirates.

Speaking about his future and recent links with CBS Sports, Mudryk said,

“In winter we will see. There were a lot of discussions about a transfer, about clubs who want me, but it’s normal. “I’m in Shakthar and I want to play in this team, I love every player in this team. Shakhtar for me right now is my home. For me it’s very important that all my thoughts [are on] Shakhtar, but in winter we will see.”