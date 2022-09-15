[Teams] Sheriff Tiraspol vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova this evening.

Erik ten Hag has made five changes from the side that lost to Real Sociedad last week but David De Gea is among those players who keep their places with the Spaniard once again starting between the sticks.

Diogo Dalot starts at right-back while Tyrell Malacia keeps his place ahead of Luke Shaw at left-back. However, there are two changes in the middle of Manchester United’s back four with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof making way for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez – who were rested last time out.

There is also a change in midfield with Scott McTominay recalled. Casemiro is the man to drop out so Christian Eriksen keeps his place in the middle of the park. Fred also has to settle for a place among the United substitutes with Bruno Fernandes coming back into the starting eleven this evening.

Antony keeps his place on the right flank while Jadon Sancho is recalled on the left wing with Anthony Elanga dropping out. Cristiano Ronaldo starts once again up front in the absence of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – who aren’t involved in this game.

Garnacho is on the Manchester United bench along with fellow youngsters Zidane Iqbal and Charlie McNeill.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheriff Tiraspol

Koval, Zohouri, Gabi, Radeljic, Kpozo, Badolo, Kyabou, Diop, Rasheed, Atiemwen, Ouattara.

Subs: Celeadnic, Heron, Felipe Vizeu, Darankoum, Salifu, Pernambuco, Pascenco, Guedes.

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Vitek, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho, McNeill.