Arsenal tipped to sign ‘unstoppable’ Mykaylo Mudryk

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal are in with a chance to sign the exciting Ukrainian talent, Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has been dubbed the ‘Ukrainian Nyemar’ due to his dribbling skills and dazzling style of play. He has also been described as a player perfect for teams that employ an attacking brand of football.

The Ukrainian international’s potential has caught the attention of several clubs and he was heavily linked with a move away from Shakhtar Dontesk throughout the summer window.

Arsenal were among the teams interested in signing Mudryk and Romano says they held talks with the players agent, but it has also come to light that Brentford were the ones closest to signing him last month.

However, Romano claims that ‘there is a chance for Arsenal’ to sign Mudryk in the future but the Gunners will face stiff competition for his signature:

“I think in the future there is a chance for Arsenal, but not only Arsenal. In August, they had some conversations with the agents of Mudryk. “But then, when they knew about the price tag, way more than €30m (£26m), they decided not to bid. There are many clubs in the race [to sign him]. “When I was speaking to my sources during the summer about Mudryk with clubs around Europe, they told me from Shakhtar, they really think this guy is worth way more than €30m.” (via Que Golazo)

Arteta was keen to buy a winger in the summer and tried to sign former Leeds United winger Raphinha but the Brazilian decided to snub all approaches in favour of a move to Barcelona. The North London club have also lost Nicolas Pepe on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Nice. Therefore the idea was to replace Pepe and Mudryk emerged as a target during the closing stages of the summer.

The 21-year-old himself has intensified links to a move to North London when he admitted to CBS Sports that it would be difficult for him to reject Arsenal:

“Yes, I think every guy dreams about playing in the Premier League,” “Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. “Yes, from my side, I can’t say no, but a transfer is not only my decision.” (via CBS Sports)

The player seems to be keen on a move to Emirates stadium as he also liked an Instagram post linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Our View

The Gunners decided to drop out of the race for Mudryk upon learning his valuation which was upwards of £26 million (€30 million). The versatile forward, however, seems to be doing justice to his price tag this season, having netted twice and assisted as many times in two UEFA Champions League outings.

Mudryk can play anywhere on the frontline and is an exciting prospect. He is still far from being a finished product but under the right guidance and in the right system, he can turn into a top class player.

One cannot say for sure but Arsenal could look to sign Mudryk in January to bolster their attack for the second half of the season, and he’d be another exciting young addition to Arteta’s squad.