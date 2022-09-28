Chelsea enter race to sign Jude Bellingham

The Telegraph (via the Daily Mail) have reported that Chelsea have entered the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

The Source has revealed that the Blues are the latest entrants in the list of the number of clubs interested in signing the talented English midfielder. Bellingham is expected to be the center of a huge transfer battle next summer with Dortmund ready to cash-in if their valuation is met.

The Three Lions star, is valued at £130 million by the Bundesliga giants, who are keen on holding on to him for another year, if possible. According to the report, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old so Chelsea will face plenty of competition.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Bellingham last summer but has admitted that he was not made available by the German outfit. Real Madrid have been tracking the Englishman since 2019 and even made contact with him in 2022.

The Telegraph has also claimed that the Chelsea ownership have been told that they are behind in the race to sign Bellingham and will have to play catch-up to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Todd Boehly and co. are said to be looking to make Chelsea’s midfield a priority for next summer, having spent heavily on revitalising their defence and attack this past year. The West Londoners spent a record £270 million in what was Todd Boehly’s first summer in charge at Stamford Bridge since completing the £4 billion takeover of the club earlier this year.

Our View

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are in the final years of their respective contracts and so far, there have been no indications of renewal for either of them. Graham Potter is in need of a new midfielder, with Chelsea sending back Saul Niguez to Atletico Madrid after a disappointing loan stint.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting talents in English football. He is already a crucial part of the Three Lions’ setup and is expected to play a key role in the World Cup in November.

The former Birmingham City man has the temperament to run the tempo of the game and he certainly has the potential to run the midfield of any side that he plays for, for the next decade. Moreover, he can play as a central midfielder or as a holding midfielder, depending on what his side requires. Therefore, it is no secret that elite clubs are interested in signing him next summer.

Chelsea will have to make giant strides if they are to sign Bellingham as his stock is expected to increase as the season carries on.