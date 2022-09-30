Christopher Nkunku completes medical ahead of £52m Chelsea move

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku completed a secret medial last month ahead of a proposed £52m move to Chelsea next summer, according to German outlet BILD (via the Daily Star).

Nkunku was the subject of transfer speculation last summer but the France international shunned all the rumours when he penned a new deal with Leipzig. His new contract, however, carries a £52 million release clause that will be valid from next summer, and as per the source, and Todd Boehly is looking to pounce.

Bild, via the Daily Star, says that Nkunku completed a secret medical in Frankfurt under the supervision of a Chelsea orthopedist in preparation for a sensational move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Nkunku had a breakthrough campaign last campaign when he managed to net 35 times in 52 appearances. This season too, he has started well with six goals from 11 appearances.

The Frenchman has gathered the interest of several European elite clubs but Chelsea are now firmly in pole position to sign him next summer – although there is still plenty of time for a rival to hijack their move.

The Blues managed to add Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to their attacking ranks in the summer, having lost Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. It is believed that Nkunku is the chosen one to reinforce Graham Potter’s attack next year.

Our View

Nkunku is starting to realise his potential. He has delivered some staggering performances for a player yet to hit his prime, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season.

He is one of the more versatile players in Europe, having the ability to play anywhere across the frontline and if needed, as an attacking midfielder. The 24-year-old is a multi-utility player who would be a bargain at £52 million.

Nkunku does not have any significant weaknesses and is an excellent passer of the ball. He is not one to get dispossessed easily and carries a goal threat whenever he advances with the ball. His playmaking abilities should not go unnoticed as he also delivered 13 assists in the Bundesliga last term.

He would be an ideal fit in Graham Potter’s dynamic system and the West London club have done well to get ahead of the competition by completing a medical for the versatile forward.