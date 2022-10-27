Liverpool enter race to sign Bruno Guimaraes

TNT Sports has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Reds are the latest entrants in the race to sign Guimaraes, whose contract with the Magpies expires in 2026. It is understood that Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Brazilian with the latter said to have made contact with him this past summer following the departure of Casemiro.

Newcastle signed Guimaraes midway through last season from Lyon for a fee of £35 million and since then, he has established himself as a key component of Eddie Howe’s team.

With the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Madrid keeping tabs on the situation, Newcastle are preparing a new contract for Guimaraes. The new proposal would see him become a part of the long-term project with a pay increase. That being said, should the player reject the proposal, competition for his signature next summer would be intense, as per the source.

Transfermarkt has valued the midfielder at £45 million but it remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to persuade Newcastle to sell.

Signing Guimaraes is unlikely

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League and therefore it is no surprise to see him being linked with elite clubs such as Liverpool.

He is adept at passing and has shown himself to be a solid tackling as well. His ability to win duels in the middle of the park on a consistent basis has made him an important player for Howe.

Liverpool are in dire need of midfield reinforcements with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara becoming injury-prone off late. Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled this season and of the strong points of Klopp’s side over the last few years has been the ability of his midfield to control the game. Unfortunately for the Merseyside outfit, that has not been the case this season and therefore we could see Liverpool making a strong case to sign Guimaraes next summer.

Newcastle though would be in no mood to let go of the Brazil international unless an astronomical offer arrives. Guimaraes’ contract with his current employers does not end until 2026 and unless the player forces a move, he’s expected to stay at St James’ Park for the foreseeable future.