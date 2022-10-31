Arsenal expected to beat Man Utd to Youri Tielemans signature

The Mirror (via the Daily Express) has reported that Arsenal are in pole position ahead of Man Utd to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans next summer.

Arsenal were strongly linked with Tielemans last summer and with the Belgian midfielder in the final year of his contract, they continue to be touted as serious suitors. Tielemans has not yet renewed his deal with the Foxes and is expected to leave for free next summer.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the 25-year-old but as per the source, the Gunners are currently ahead of United in the race to secure his signature. They could complete the deal at the end of the season when Tielemans’ contract expires.

Arteta is looking to improve his midfield and Tielemans has emerged as a prime target for the Spaniard. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that while Tielemans is on their radar, Arsenal are unlikely to make a move in January as the focus is on strengthening the wide areas.

“From Arsenal’s point of view, Tielemans will be someone that will remain on their radar, but the midfield is ultimately looking pretty good at the moment.” “So, where are Arsenal looking to strengthen if they move in January? It’s probably, from what I hear, more of a creative minded player that can play in wider areas, which is obviously why in the earlier part of the window they were looking for a player like Raphinha and they didn’t get him, and Tielemans didn’t quite fit that box.” (via GiveMeSport)

Despite Leicester City’s woeful start to the season, Tielemans has been in fine form. He has made 13 appearances this season, registering two goals and an assist.

Our View

While Jacobs suggests a move is unlikely in January, a cut-price deal could be an option if Leicester decide to cash-in this winter. If Tielemans does not want to renew, the Foxes may want to sell to secure a fee rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, with Leicester currently battling relegation, they may opt to hang on to Tielemans to help secure their top flight status which means the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd will wait to secure a free transfer next summer.

The Belgian international is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt so it would be an excellent piece of business by Arsenal or Man Utd if either club can land him for nothing.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Tielemans and he’d be an excellent addition to Arteta’s side. He would increase the depth in the middle of the park and provide competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.