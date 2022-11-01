Arsenal schedule talks over possible deal for winger Facundo Torres

Goal has revealed that Arsenal sporting director Edu will hold talks with Facundo Torres’ agent this weekend as the Gunners eye a move for the Orlando City winger this winter.

The 22-year-old impressed Mikel Arteta and co. when Orlando faced off against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly. Torres scored a fine goal against the Premier League side and has been on their radar ever since.

Arsenal scout Toni Lima has been closely watching Torres’ development in the last few months and Goal claims the North Londoners are eyeing a move for the attacker this winter.

According to the report, Lima has now set up a meeting with Torres’ representatives and sporting director Edu this weekend where they’ll discuss a potential switch to Arsenal in January.

Torres joined Orlando City from Penarol in January 2022 for an estimated fee of £7.8 million and it looks be could be on his way to England in the near future.

The idea is to sign an attacker who can provide cover and competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The North London club were heavily linked with a move for former Leeds United winger Raphinha in the summer but the Brazilian decided to snub all approaches in favour of a move to FC Barcelona.

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has also emerged as a strong option for Mikel Arteta in recent months, while Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykahlo Mudryk is another player who’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Our View

It’s too early to decide whether Torres has developed enough to cope in the Premier League but he has a lot of potential and could develop into a top class attacker under the guidance of Arteta.

He likes to cut inside and is strong when it comes to finishing with his left foot. Torres also draws in fouls and its tactical importance cannot be understated. And, with his passing ability, he should fit into Arteta’s system well.

This season the South American has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in his 35 appearances for Orlando City and it seems his form has alerted Arsenal scouts.

A move for Torres is still far from reaching completion and it is still too early to comment on whether Arsenal will end up signing him. The next few weeks could perhaps give us a better idea of where this story could be headed.