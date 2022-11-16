Graham Potter wants to replace Mendy with Sanchez

According to DailyMail, new Chelsea boss Graham Potter wants to sign Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as a replacement for Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal international was snapped up by the Blues in the summer of 2020, after identifying him as the man to replace record-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea paid £22 million for the Rennes man, and since then he has made 104 appearances, in which Mendy has kept a clean sheet in an impressive 49 matches.

However, Mendy has lost his first team place since Potter’s arrival. The former Brighton boss has opted for Arrizabalaga as his No.1 and Mendy has only played recently while Kepa was injured.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four games with Mendy keeping goal, and Arrizabalaga is expected to regain the first team shirt when Premier League football returns after the World Cup next month.

Mendy’s future at Stamford Bridge is now in serious doubt as the 30-year-old wants regular first team football, and the Daily Mail claims that Potter wants to sign Sanchez as his replacement.

Huge potential

The 24-year-old is coming into his best years and has proven to be a hugely influential figure in Roberto De Zerbi’s side – which sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Sanchez was plying his trade in England’s fourth tier with Forest Green four years ago but how he’s at the World Cup with Spain and considered to be one of the best young keeps in the country.

Potter has previously worked with Sanchez at the Amex Stadium and is aware of the potential that the Spanish international has. The Englishman has previously referred to him as “fantastic.”

Although the 24-year-old has been valued at £50 million by The Telegraph, it is still unknown what will the Sussex-based club will demand for him. Brighton have previously held tight to their asking price when it has come to selling their best players. The examples of Ben White and Marc Cucurella immediately come to mind.

There is no doubt that Sanchez would be a great addition in Potter’s Chelsea squad, but securing his signing won’t be easy and the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham have also been linked in recent months.

Therefore, if Mendy leaves Stamford Bridge and Chelsea decide to formalise their interest in Sanchez, then they may face stiff competition for his signature.