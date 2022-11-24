AC Milan want to sign two Chelsea stars in January

According to Standard Sport, AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja in the January transfer window.

Ziyech has been a squad player for the London giants this season and he has played just over 200 minutes of Premier League and Champions League football. A recent report claimed that he is looking for a way out in January and Milan are now prepared to make a fresh move.

The Italian champions want him as a replacement for Alexis Saelemaekers, who is out with a long-term knee injury. They plan to make a loan bid with an option to buy next summer. Meanwhile, Milan are also interested in Armando Broja, but Chelsea have no plans to lose their graduate.

The Albanian striker signed a new long-term deal earlier this season. The London giants have no desire of selling him midway through the season. The 21-year-old shares the same stance as he looks to prove his credentials to manager Graham Potter over the coming months.

Ziyech exit

Ziyech has started just one Premier League game this season. He was out-of-favour under manager Thomas Tuchel and his situation has not changed after Potter replaced the German. The Moroccan joined Chelsea with plenty of hype, but has failed to adapt to the league’s demands.

A move to a more tactical league in Serie A could revive his club career. Chelsea were holding out for permanent transfer bids last summer, but they should change their strategy and allow him to leave on loan with a decent buy clause. A change in surroundings could bring the best out of him.

On the other hand, Chelsea are right with their decision on Broja. He recently penned a new deal after the transfer speculation linking him with West Ham United. He has yet to start with regularity for the manager, but the club should stay patient with him as he has a lot of potential.