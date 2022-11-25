Man Utd lead Arsenal in race to sign Cody Gakpo

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are leading Arsenal in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo in January.

The 23-year-old was frequently linked with United in the summer transfer window but Ajax’s Antony was preferred over him to strengthen their attack. It is now claimed by Foot Mercato that Man Utd are still interested in the Dutchman and they are leading Arsenal in the race to sign the attacker this winter.

Eindhoven have reportedly set a £52 million price tag for the player but they could increase their asking price as Gakpo is impressing at the World Cup where he scored a stunner for Holland this afternoon.

Ten Hag wanted to bring Gakpo to Old Trafford last summer and he has now made it a priority to sign him in January, but it appears the Red Devils face competition from Arsenal.

Superb signing

Gakpo has been playing at the top of his game for Eindhoven this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided another 17 assists from just 24 outings. The forward has also impressed for the Netherlands and recently found the back of the net in their 2-0 win over Senegal at the World Cup.

His form should attract a lot of transfer interest in January and it appears Ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign him for whatever the cost. The Red Devils showed over the summer that they are capable of meeting high price tags and they may not be deterred by PSV’s demands for Gakpo.

Ten Hag has managed to get the best out of his summer signings this season. Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have all stood out at some stage in the campaign. The board should continue to support him by bringing Gakpo in January.

Gakpo would be a superb signing as he can feature in two attacking positions. He is dominant from the left wing but can also operate from the centre-forward role. His arrival would boost the club’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four Premier League finish.

However, Arsenal are also in the running as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and it appears the Spaniard has identified Gakpo as a target.