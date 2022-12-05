Man Utd could make January swoop for Jeremie Frimpong

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this winter.

The Dutch star has been constantly linked with United over the last few weeks and it was recently claimed that he could join the club next summer. Romano now reports that United could fast-track their pursuit of Frimpong and he could be signed in January for £22 million.

Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly holding internal discussions as they look to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a new right-back. The board are also considering the option of recalling Ethan Laird from his loan stint at Queen Park Rangers to provide adequate cover for Diogo Dalot.

Dalot has been one of United’s players of the season. The Portuguese star has evolved into a consistent performer under manager Erik ten Hag, who has not looked beyond him. While Dalot has started 20 matches this campaign, Wan-Bissaka has made one appearance off the bench.

Wan-Bissaka’s lack of attacking threat does not suit the Dutchman and it appears a no-brainer decision to offload him in January to purchase another right-back. Frimpong would be perfect for United as he would keep Dalot on his toes knowing that he now has competition behind him.

Frimpong has enhanced his reputation since his switch from Celtic last year. He has been effective with his defensive work and has also improved his offensive play. This season, he has come up with an impressive tally of five goals and three assists from 21 appearances for Leverkusen.

His statistics are far better than Dalot but the transition from Bundesliga to Premier League football has not been easy for several stars including United’s Jadon Sancho. At 21, Frimpong has time on his hands to adapt before pushing for a regular starting spot in the Premier League ahead of Dalot.