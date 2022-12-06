Chelsea and Man Utd highly interested in Josko Gvardiol

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United are highly involved in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Earlier in August, Chelsea wanted to sign the Croatian star in advance for next season but Leipzig rejected multiple bids with the highest being £77 million. Gvardiol went on to sign a new long-term contract with the German club but he continues to be linked with an exit.

As per Plettenberg, Chelsea, United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing the ex-Dinamo Zagreb youngster. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that there is no release clause on the defender’s contract, contrary to the reports in the media over the past few days.

Huge potential

Gvardiol has made a big impression within a couple of years at Leipzig. Chelsea wanted to beat the competition by signing him in advance, but they could not test Leipzig’s resolve. The Bundesliga outfit may now hold out for a nine-figure sum for the centre-back due to his huge potential.

Comparing the interested clubs, Chelsea may still have the upper hand in signing Gvardiol. The left-footed centre-back would want the guarantee of a regular starting spot wherever he goes. His chances could be greater at Chelsea, who continue to play with three centre-backs regularly.

The 20-year-old is also accustomed to operating in the system at Leipzig and would seamlessly fit in. At Madrid and Barcelona, he may not have assurances of consistent minutes. The same could be the case at United due to the presence of another left-footed centre-back in Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea reinforced their central defensive options last summer with the signings of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana but the former has been hugely disappointing. He has struggled to adapt to the league’s intensity and there could be doubts over his future after the current season.